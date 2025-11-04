Left Menu

Government Shutdown Threatens Air Traffic Chaos

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that the continuation of the government shutdown could lead to severe air traffic disruptions. He warned about potential mass flight delays and cancellations, which might necessitate closing parts of the national airspace. Political blame is directed at Republicans by Democrats.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:11 IST
The ongoing government shutdown poses a significant threat to U.S. air traffic, as warned by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. If unresolved, next week could see chaos in the skies, including extensive delays and flight cancellations.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Duffy highlighted the dire consequences if the shutdown extends, warning that certain sectors of the national airspace might have to be shut down, being unable to manage operations efficiently.

The Secretary's remarks have intensified the political blame game, with Democrats attributing the crisis to Republican actions. This elevates the urgency for a resolution to the shutdown to prevent potential transportation turmoil.

