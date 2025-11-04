Government Shutdown Threatens Air Traffic Chaos

The ongoing government shutdown poses a significant threat to U.S. air traffic, as warned by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. If unresolved, next week could see chaos in the skies, including extensive delays and flight cancellations.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Duffy highlighted the dire consequences if the shutdown extends, warning that certain sectors of the national airspace might have to be shut down, being unable to manage operations efficiently.

The Secretary's remarks have intensified the political blame game, with Democrats attributing the crisis to Republican actions. This elevates the urgency for a resolution to the shutdown to prevent potential transportation turmoil.

