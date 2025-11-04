Left Menu

Bidding War for Metsera Heats Up: Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Battle for Obesity Drug Developer

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are entangled in a fierce bidding war over obesity drug developer Metsera. While Novo's bid is deemed superior, Pfizer aims to counter Novo's offer, highlighting antitrust concerns. As Pfizer raises profit forecasts, it also grapples with declining COVID-19 product sales and patent expirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:48 IST
Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are fiercely competing for the acquisition of obesity drug developer Metsera. Novo Nordisk's $10 billion offer is currently considered superior, intensifying a legal confrontation as both companies vie for dominance in the obesity drug market.

Pfizer, however, remains undeterred, having increased its bid to $8.1 billion and filed lawsuits against Metsera, its board, and Novo Nordisk to thwart the deal. On Tuesday, a Delaware judge expressed reluctance to involve the court but scheduled a hearing to review the process.

Both companies are motivated by the expanding obesity treatment market, projected to hit $150 billion annually by the next decade. While Pfizer deals with declining COVID-19 product sales and looming patent expirations, Novo seeks to regain its position amidst fierce competition from rivals like Eli Lilly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

