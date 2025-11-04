Left Menu

Lula's Diplomatic Balancing Act with Trump Over Tariffs and Latin American Peace

Brazil's President Lula plans to call Donald Trump if US-Brazil tariff negotiations stall. He also encourages Latin American unity to prevent conflict in Venezuela amidst increased US tariffs on Brazilian goods. Lula aims for diplomacy and regional peace through talks with Trump and Latin American leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:22 IST
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced plans to contact former U.S. President Donald Trump if current tariff negotiations do not advance soon. The Brazilian leader is proactively addressing escalating tariffs imposed by the U.S. government, which have surpassed a 50 percent increase on multiple Brazilian exports.

Lula emphasized the importance of Latin America's regional stability amid concerns over U.S. military intentions in Venezuela. Speaking ahead of the United Nations' climate summit in Belem, he revealed his willingness to maintain a direct line of communication with Trump, reaffirming Latin America as a 'region of peace.' Lula also mentioned urging Trump to heed advice from former President George W. Bush, who played a role in stabilizing Venezuela post-2002 coup attempt.

President Lula's diplomatic strategy extends beyond direct talks with Trump; he is also responding to diplomatic advice to attend an upcoming meeting in Colombia. This meeting will involve discussions on U.S. military actions in the region, attended by delegates of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

