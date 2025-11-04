Lula's Diplomatic Balancing Act with Trump Over Tariffs and Latin American Peace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced plans to contact former U.S. President Donald Trump if current tariff negotiations do not advance soon. The Brazilian leader is proactively addressing escalating tariffs imposed by the U.S. government, which have surpassed a 50 percent increase on multiple Brazilian exports.

Lula emphasized the importance of Latin America's regional stability amid concerns over U.S. military intentions in Venezuela. Speaking ahead of the United Nations' climate summit in Belem, he revealed his willingness to maintain a direct line of communication with Trump, reaffirming Latin America as a 'region of peace.' Lula also mentioned urging Trump to heed advice from former President George W. Bush, who played a role in stabilizing Venezuela post-2002 coup attempt.

President Lula's diplomatic strategy extends beyond direct talks with Trump; he is also responding to diplomatic advice to attend an upcoming meeting in Colombia. This meeting will involve discussions on U.S. military actions in the region, attended by delegates of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

(With inputs from agencies.)