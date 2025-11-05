Trump Complies with SNAP Funding Order Amid Shutdown
U.S. President Donald Trump is adhering to a court order to fund SNAP food benefits despite his earlier statement linking food aid distribution to the federal shutdown's end, the White House affirmed on Tuesday. This development impacts millions relying on SNAP benefits.
On Tuesday, the White House affirmed that President Donald Trump is adhering to a court order mandating the continuation of funding for SNAP food benefits. Despite Trump's previous comments suggesting food aid would resume post-shutdown, the court's mandate ensures continued support.
The affirmation comes amid significant concerns, as millions of Americans depend on these benefits for food security. The ongoing federal government shutdown had initially put these essential services at risk, sparking nationwide apprehension.
This decision to comply signals a relief to SNAP beneficiaries, providing some stability amidst the turmoil of government negotiations. Yet, the conversation remains tense as broader political discussions continue.
