Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to brief key lawmakers, known as the 'Gang of 12,' on recent strikes against alleged drug traffickers. This briefing aims to enhance lawmakers' understanding of the administration's operations targeting narco-traffickers, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will address lawmakers known as the 'Gang of 12' on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to provide an update on recent military strikes targeting alleged drug traffickers, according to the White House.

The briefing, announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, is aimed at improving the senators' comprehension of the administration's efforts to combat narco-traffickers.

'If senators want to understand the administration's operations against narco drug traffickers, we are very happy to speak with them about that,' Leavitt told reporters during a Tuesday briefing.

