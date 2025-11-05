Automakers Rally to Sustain North American Trade Deal

Major automakers, such as General Motors, Tesla, Toyota, and Ford, are urging the Trump administration to extend a critical North American trade deal. They emphasize the importance of the agreement to the success of American auto production.

The automakers submitted their comments to the U.S. Trade Representative's Office in anticipation of the 2026 formal review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). While acknowledging the need for changes, they firmly support the deal's continuation.

A group representing the Detroit Three automakers highlighted that USMCA fosters global competition by enabling regional integration. This integration, they argue, offers efficiency gains and results in tens of billions of dollars in annual savings for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)