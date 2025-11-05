Carney's Bold Budget: Navigating Economic Storms

Canada is bracing for a significant economic challenge as Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils a budget that will more than double the national deficit this year. The financial plan, revealed on Tuesday, seeks to counteract the impact of U.S. tariffs while boosting defense and diversifying trade.

The proposed budget outlines a substantial investment of C$280 billion over five years, targeting infrastructure, defense, housing, and competitiveness. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne emphasized the plan to harness economic change rather than retreat, projecting a C$78.3 billion deficit by 2025/26.

The government aims to mitigate the deficit through savings, reduced workforce, and improved tax collection. Political stability hangs in the balance, dependent on the stance of the New Democratic Party, as Carney navigates this economic storm.

