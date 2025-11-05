U.S.-Switzerland Trade Talks: A Step Toward Tariff Resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with senior Swiss representatives focusing on trade, praising participants for their efforts. This engagement follows recent U.S. tariffs and aims to move towards better trade agreements.

The meeting concluded with plans for U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to continue discussions. Trump's optimism signals a potential breakthrough for Switzerland, seeking reduced tariffs after a challenging call with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.

Though Swiss officials have proposed investment strategies to alleviate the U.S. deficit, President Keller-Sutter remains cautious about the timeline for an agreement. The Swiss economy is feeling the impact, especially in machinery exports, despite tariffs affecting less than 10% of total exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)