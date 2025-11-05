Jared Isaacman: Trump's Bold Pick to Lead NASA's New Space Era

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his nomination of private astronaut Jared Isaacman as administrator of NASA. This move follows Isaacman's previous removal from consideration due to tensions between Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump expressed confidence in Isaacman's leadership abilities on social media, highlighting his past achievements as a business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut. The nomination awaits confirmation by the Senate, where Republicans hold a slight majority.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the U.S. space program, as it balances ambitions of Mars exploration with returning to the moon amid competition from China. Isaacman's experience, including leading the first civilian space mission aboard a SpaceX capsule, is seen as vital for advancing a new Space economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)