Revelations, Tariffs, and Shutdowns: A Day in U.S. Domestic News

U.S. domestic news highlights include the resumption of operations at Reagan Washington National Airport after a bomb threat, Dick Cheney's death, strategic workforce changes at American Airlines, and new revelations about Jeffrey Epstein's bank accounts. Additionally, Florida's property purchase law for Chinese citizens is upheld, and the White House plans an executive order on elections.

Updated: 05-11-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 05:22 IST
Revelations, Tariffs, and Shutdowns: A Day in U.S. Domestic News
Cheney

Reagan Washington National Airport returned to normal operations after a bomb threat targeting a United Airlines flight prompted a security response by the FBI, which found no threat. The airport briefly halted services amidst the investigation.

American Airlines is implementing workforce reductions, impacting management and support roles mainly at its Fort Worth headquarters. The airline aims to enhance organizational efficiency through this restructuring.

Documents reveal that Jeffrey Epstein held accounts with prominent banks like Goldman Sachs and HSBC. This information is part of a settled lawsuit involving JPMorgan Chase by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

