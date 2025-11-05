Left Menu

Andre Dickens Secures Second Term as Atlanta Mayor

Andre Dickens has been reelected as the mayor of Atlanta, securing a second term with more than 50% of the vote. The mayoral office, traditionally held by Democrats, saw Dickens defeating three challengers. Dickens previously served on the Atlanta City Council and worked for a tech nonprofit.

  Country:
  • United States

Andre Dickens has successfully won reelection as the mayor of Atlanta on Tuesday, guaranteeing himself a second term in office.

The Atlanta mayoral race, while officially nonpartisan, has been largely dominated by Democrats for decades, with Dickens securing the position through a clear majority, defeating three other candidates with over 50% of the vote.

Before his tenure as mayor, Dickens was a member of the Atlanta City Council and served as the chief development officer for a tech-focused nonprofit organization.

