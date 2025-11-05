Andre Dickens Secures Second Term as Atlanta Mayor

Andre Dickens has successfully won reelection as the mayor of Atlanta on Tuesday, guaranteeing himself a second term in office.

The Atlanta mayoral race, while officially nonpartisan, has been largely dominated by Democrats for decades, with Dickens securing the position through a clear majority, defeating three other candidates with over 50% of the vote.

Before his tenure as mayor, Dickens was a member of the Atlanta City Council and served as the chief development officer for a tech-focused nonprofit organization.