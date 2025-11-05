Andre Dickens Secures Second Term as Atlanta Mayor
Andre Dickens has been reelected as the mayor of Atlanta, securing a second term with more than 50% of the vote. The mayoral office, traditionally held by Democrats, saw Dickens defeating three challengers. Dickens previously served on the Atlanta City Council and worked for a tech nonprofit.
