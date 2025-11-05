Left Menu

Ghazala Hashmi: Making History as Virginia's First Muslim Lieutenant Governor

Ghazala Hashmi, an India-born American politician, has become Virginia's first Muslim and South Asian American Lieutenant Governor. Hashmi, a Democrat, secured 54.2% of the votes, marking a historic win. An experienced educator and advocate, her priorities include education, healthcare, housing equity, and democracy preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 08:52 IST
Ghazala Hashmi, a trailblazer in American politics, has made history by becoming Virginia's first Muslim and South Asian American Lieutenant Governor. Hashmi, 61, a dedicated Democrat, clinched the top state post with a resounding victory over her Republican opponent, John Reid.

Her triumph is not just a personal milestone, but a significant moment for the community, highlighting her dedication to inclusive values and social justice. She aims to prioritize issues like public education, reproductive freedom, and healthcare access.

Supported by the Indian American Impact Fund, which invested significantly in her campaign, Hashmi's victory underscores a broader narrative of breaking barriers and enhancing representation. Her journey, marked by overcoming personal and political challenges, reflects her unwavering commitment to serving Virginia's diverse populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

