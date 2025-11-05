Bihar Election Row: Minister Claims Doctored Video Amid Campaign Controversy
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' faces allegations over an allegedly doctored video leading to an FIR for violating the model code of conduct in Bihar. He accuses rivals of threatening voters. He insists the full footage will exonerate him and accuses RJD of caste-targeted slogans.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' is embroiled in controversy following claims of a doctored video that has prompted an FIR against him for allegedly violating election conduct rules in Bihar.
Singh, notably the former JD(U) president, is under scrutiny after being booked under the BNSS and Representation of People Act for a speech made in Mokama. Confident of vindication, he emphasized the importance of reviewing the complete footage.
Meanwhile, Singh alleged that RJD supporters coerced voters, while also accusing them of raising caste-targeted slogans during a funeral procession, escalating tensions in the already heated election climate.
