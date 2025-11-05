Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United

Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, composed of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is gearing up for local body elections on December 2. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured a united front, either through pre-poll or post-poll alliances, despite challenges voiced by opposition and other parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:32 IST
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of political unity ahead of Maharashtra's local body elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that the ruling Mahayuti partners are united. Comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the coalition is prepared to contest elections, assured of either a pre-poll or post-poll alliance.

While Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has confirmed the dates for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, ambiguity remains for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis. However, Fadnavis expressed confidence in the coalition's strong backing from the populace, regardless of partnership dynamics.

The electoral climate heated further with comments from key opposition figures. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada tour in response to recent agricultural distress was welcomed by Fadnavis, yet he critiqued Thackeray's focus. Additionally, criticism from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray over voter list discrepancies was dismissed, with Fadnavis citing Supreme Court mandates on election scheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer Promotion

Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer...

 India
2
Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

 India
3
Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

 United Kingdom
4
Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025