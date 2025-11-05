Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United
Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition, composed of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, is gearing up for local body elections on December 2. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured a united front, either through pre-poll or post-poll alliances, despite challenges voiced by opposition and other parties.
In a show of political unity ahead of Maharashtra's local body elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Wednesday that the ruling Mahayuti partners are united. Comprising BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the coalition is prepared to contest elections, assured of either a pre-poll or post-poll alliance.
While Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has confirmed the dates for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, ambiguity remains for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis. However, Fadnavis expressed confidence in the coalition's strong backing from the populace, regardless of partnership dynamics.
The electoral climate heated further with comments from key opposition figures. Former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Marathwada tour in response to recent agricultural distress was welcomed by Fadnavis, yet he critiqued Thackeray's focus. Additionally, criticism from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray over voter list discrepancies was dismissed, with Fadnavis citing Supreme Court mandates on election scheduling.
