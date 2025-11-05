Madhya Pradesh Leaders Honor Arjun Singh on 95th Birth Anniversary

In a ceremony marked by respect and remembrance, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a tribute to the late Arjun Singh in Bhopal. Held at the state Legislative Assembly, the event attracted key political figures, including Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Arjun Singh, a three-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also served as Punjab's Governor and a minister in the Indian government. Acclaimed for his dedication to the less fortunate, Singh's legacy continues to resonate across the state. 'Madhya Pradesh will always remember his virtuous legacy,' remarked CM Yadav, emphasizing Singh's indelible impact on state politics.

The commemoration saw participation from Singh's family, including his son Ajay Singh. The wider community joined in celebrating Singh's life, with the Madhya Pradesh Congress taking to social media to express their respects. 'Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of senior Congress leader,' their post read. The event served as a potent reminder of Singh's enduring influence throughout Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)