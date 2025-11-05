Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leaders Honor Arjun Singh on 95th Birth Anniversary

Madhya Pradesh’s political leaders, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, gathered at the State Legislative Assembly to honor former Chief Minister Arjun Singh on his 95th birth anniversary. Singh, renowned for his advocacy for the underprivileged, was remembered for his significant contributions to the state and nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Honor Arjun Singh on 95th Birth Anniversary
MP CM Mohan Yadav is paying floral tributes to former CM Arjun Singh at state assembly in Bhopal (Photo / X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony marked by respect and remembrance, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav led a tribute to the late Arjun Singh in Bhopal. Held at the state Legislative Assembly, the event attracted key political figures, including Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

Arjun Singh, a three-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also served as Punjab's Governor and a minister in the Indian government. Acclaimed for his dedication to the less fortunate, Singh's legacy continues to resonate across the state. 'Madhya Pradesh will always remember his virtuous legacy,' remarked CM Yadav, emphasizing Singh's indelible impact on state politics.

The commemoration saw participation from Singh's family, including his son Ajay Singh. The wider community joined in celebrating Singh's life, with the Madhya Pradesh Congress taking to social media to express their respects. 'Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of senior Congress leader,' their post read. The event served as a potent reminder of Singh's enduring influence throughout Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer Promotion

Cricket Legend Rahul Dravid Teams Up with Paradeep Phosphates for Fertilizer...

 India
2
Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

 India
3
Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

Tottenham Rallies Around Destiny Udogie Amid Gun Threat

 United Kingdom
4
Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025