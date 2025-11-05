Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Predicts BJP Victory in 'Tsunami-Like' Bihar Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma forecasts a sweeping victory for BJP and its allies in Bihar, describing the atmosphere as 'tsunami-like.' He criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Indian Army and questions Mahagathbandhan's promises. Sarma also comments on Bihar's voter dynamics and Mamata Banerjee's protests.

Updated: 05-11-2025 14:28 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong confidence in a decisive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming Bihar elections, likening the political atmosphere to a 'tsunami-like' surge. Speaking to ANI, Sarma asserted that the BJP, the Janata Dal, and allied parties were on the path to power in Bihar.

Sarma also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him an 'enemy of the country.' This comes in response to Gandhi's comments suggesting the Indian Army is dominated by the upper castes, representing only 10% of the population. Sarma labeled these claims as 'treason' and an affront to the army personnel who sacrificed their lives for India.

Addressing election promises, Sarma criticized Mahagathbandhan's pledge to deposit 30,000 rupees in women's accounts, questioning Tejashwi Yadav's past inaction despite having the capability. He further commented on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the SIR, insinuating that her government relies on votes from Bangladeshis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

