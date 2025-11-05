Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's Diplomatic Mission to Berlin

Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is gearing up for a notable diplomatic mission to Berlin, where she is slated to address the Berlin Freedom Conference next week. Her office confirmed the trip on Wednesday, part of Taiwan's efforts to enhance outreach with European nations despite its isolated diplomatic status.

Taiwan, mainly having official ties with the Vatican in Europe, has seen countries like Britain, France, Lithuania, and Poland overlook China's objections to accommodate visits from Taiwanese leaders. Tsai aims to foster cooperation between Taiwan and Germany, as well as other democratic partners across Europe.

China, which severed a regular dialogue mechanism with Taiwan after Tsai's tenure beginning in 2012, has expressed its discontent with Taiwan's diplomatic activities. As tensions persist, Tsai's visit signifies Taiwan's ongoing attempts to solidify international relations, challenging China's stance on its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)