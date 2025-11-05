Vijay's TVK vs DMK: Battle for Tamil Nadu's Political Future

Actor-politician Vijay made a strategic move on Wednesday, asserting that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), stands as a formidable adversary to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu's political scene. He emphasized the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections would primarily involve a contest between these two parties.

The meeting, held in the coastal town near Chennai, also addressed last month's tragic Karur stampede which claimed 41 lives. Vijay criticized the state government's appointment of a one-member commission to investigate the incident, a decision later overturned by the Supreme Court. He denounced the subsequent press conferences led by senior officials.

Vijay confidently reiterated TVK's prospects, stating, "The contest is between only two." He assured party members that the current challenges are temporary and predicted a significant victory for TVK in the electoral battle against the DMK.