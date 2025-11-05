Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Manipulation in Haryana Assembly Polls

In a pressing statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged significant electoral fraud in the previous year's Haryana assembly elections. He presented claims and evidence suggesting that 25 lakh entries in the voter list were fraudulent, designed to favor the ruling BJP through what he termed 'Operation Sarkar Chori.'

Gandhi accused the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other officials of collusion, stating they formed a partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure BJP's victory. He specifically noted the misuse of 'house number zero' as a marker for fake entries.

Despite exit polls predicting a Congress sweep, the BJP successfully secured 48 seats. Gandhi expressed shock at the manipulated outcomes, urging voters to critically examine the democratic process. The Election Commission, however, dismissed the allegations as unsubstantiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)