Rajen Gohain Joins Assam Jaitya Parishad, Leaving BJP Amidst Criticism

In a significant political shift, former union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain announced his induction into the regional political party, Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP), on Wednesday. The move comes after his resignation from the BJP on October 9. The induction event was attended by AJP president Lurinjyoti Gohain and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan.

Gohain expressed his disillusionment with the BJP, citing the party's inability to uphold promises made to Assam's people. He accused the BJP of betraying the indigenous communities by permitting outsiders to settle in the state and criticized the party's leadership for fomenting communal politics and undermining Assamese societal unity.

As the state gears up for the assembly elections next year, Gohain's defection to a regional outfit may influence the political dynamic in Assam, where regional sentiments are gaining traction amid longstanding national party dominance.