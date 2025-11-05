Zohran Mamdani: A Revolutionary Win in New York's Mayoral Race

In a landmark win for progressive politics, Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old Indian-origin democratic socialist, has emerged victorious in New York City's mayoral election. His victory makes him the first South Asian and Muslim to take up the mantle of leadership in the world's financial capital.

Mamdani's electrifying campaign saw him defeat former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, in an election closely observed around the globe. The win marks a significant shift towards championing working-class issues, as Mamdani has proposed initiatives like free childcare and rent-freeze to make New York more affordable.

The election results, where Mamdani secured over 50% of the votes, have been perceived as a testament to declining support for Trumpism in US politics. With a victory speech that resonated with groundbreaking change, Mamdani called out President Trump and pledged to maintain New York as an immigrant-powered city.

(With inputs from agencies.)