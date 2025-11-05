Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi and EC of 'Vote Chori' in Bihar: A Threat to Democracy?
Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of industrializing a 'systematic vote chori' method to undermine Indian democracy in elections, including the Bihar assembly polls. He claims this methodology was used in Haryana and that similar irregularities will occur in Bihar, impacting electoral rolls and democratic processes.
Rahul Gandhi has levied serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission, claiming that they have developed a 'systematic vote chori' method. He argues that this undermines the foundation of Indian democracy and predicts its use in the Bihar assembly polls.
Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the Bihar elections' first phase, Gandhi pointed to alleged electoral manipulations in last year's Haryana elections and cited his belief in a similar pattern emerging in Bihar. He presented data and witness testimonies to support his claims.
Election Commission officials have dismissed Gandhi's accusations as baseless and unfounded, saying no appeals had been made against the electoral rolls in Haryana. Gandhi emphasized that the responsibility for electoral integrity lies with the EC and outlined potential voter roll discrepancies, as seen in prior and upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
