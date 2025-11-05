Left Menu

Defence Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Armed Forces Reservation and Vote Theft Allegations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for suggesting reservations in the armed forces and accusing the Election Commission of bias. Singh praised the military's success in Operation Sindoor and emphasized the NDA's commitment to development over discrimination, while lambasting the past governance by RJD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui/Gayaji | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:16 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has launched a vehement criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to sow discord within the nation by advocating for reservations within the armed forces. Singh described Gandhi's recent actions as a desperate measure and mocked his fishing escapade during a Bihar electoral campaign.

Amid a public rally in Jamui district, Singh stood firm on the integrity of the armed forces and their non-partisan nature, asserting that Gandhi's allegations against constitutional bodies, such as the Election Commission, were baseless attempts to undermine democratic proceedings after election losses.

Praising the armed forces' efficacy in retaliatory operations like Operation Sindoor, Singh assured that threats to national security will be met with a stern response. He lauded the NDA's governance in Bihar, contrasting it with the RJD's past administration, which he alleged was steeped in corruption and intimidation.

