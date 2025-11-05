Tragedy Strikes: Blaze Claims Lives at Tuzla Retirement Home

A tragic fire at a retirement home in Tuzla, northern Bosnia, has resulted in 11 fatalities and injured approximately 30 individuals, according to police and prosecutors. The blaze, which erupted on the building's seventh floor on Tuesday evening, sent flames and smoke spiraling into the night sky.

Eyewitness Admir Vojnic recounted seeing helpless elderly residents outside the facility as emergency crews worked to relocate survivors from the upper stories. The situation was further complicated due to many residents having disabilities, according to fire brigade deputy commander Jasmin Habul.

Efforts to identify the victims are underway, while the home's director has resigned amidst criticism of the facility's conditions. Government officials across Bosnia and Herzegovina have extended their condolences and offered assistance to the affected families.

