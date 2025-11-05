Left Menu

Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Rights

Latvian lawmakers delayed a decision to exit the Istanbul Convention, which addresses violence against women, post the 2024 elections. The move, supported by Prime Minister Evika Silina, was deemed a triumph for democracy and women's rights against opposition wanting to withdraw from the European treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:40 IST
Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Rights
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Latvian lawmakers have deferred a critical vote on withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention, a key treaty designed to combat violence against women, until after next year's parliamentary elections. This decision was welcomed by Prime Minister Evika Silina, who opposes leaving the agreement.

The push to exit the Convention, spearheaded by opposition parties and a conservative group within the ruling coalition, sparked controversy due to language within the treaty defining gender as a social construct. Critics argue that national laws already provide adequate protections for women.

In a statement on social media, Silina praised the postponement as a 'victory of democracy, rule of law and women's rights,' underscoring Latvia's dedication to European values. The move follows demonstrations in Riga backing the treaty, with President Edgars Rinkevics urging a delay for a more considered approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

 India
2
India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensi...

 New Zealand
3
Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

 India
4
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues

Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025