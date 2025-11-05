Latvia's Decision on Istanbul Convention Delayed: A Victory for Women's Rights

Latvian lawmakers have deferred a critical vote on withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention, a key treaty designed to combat violence against women, until after next year's parliamentary elections. This decision was welcomed by Prime Minister Evika Silina, who opposes leaving the agreement.

The push to exit the Convention, spearheaded by opposition parties and a conservative group within the ruling coalition, sparked controversy due to language within the treaty defining gender as a social construct. Critics argue that national laws already provide adequate protections for women.

In a statement on social media, Silina praised the postponement as a 'victory of democracy, rule of law and women's rights,' underscoring Latvia's dedication to European values. The move follows demonstrations in Riga backing the treaty, with President Edgars Rinkevics urging a delay for a more considered approach.

