Former Cricketer Turned Minister: Azharuddin's New Role in Telangana

In a surprising political twist, renowned former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has entered the Telangana Council of Ministers, a move that has sparked both anticipation and critique. The ex-Indian cricket captain expresses satisfaction with the Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises portfolios he has been entrusted with.

Azharuddin, reaffirming the Congress party's longstanding commitment to minority welfare, has dismissed detractors, emphasizing that portfolio decisions rest with the chief minister. Despite speculations that his background suited a sports-related position, Azharuddin remains committed to serving the needs of marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju expressed disappointment over Azharuddin not being allocated a sports portfolio. Additionally, Azharuddin criticized BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy for his controversial comments on road safety, urging the MP to retract his statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)