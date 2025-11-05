Kerala to Legally Challenge Controversial Electoral Roll Revision

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared on Wednesday that the state intends to legally oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This decision followed an all-party meeting, which was conducted online.

Excluding the BJP, all political parties endorsed the government's stance. The chief minister emphasized seeking legal advice to contest the SIR, especially as local elections near.

Critics argue that basing the revision on 2002 rolls is both 'unscientific' and motivated by 'malicious intent'. The opposition also indicated willingness to join the legal fight, branding the SIR as 'unconstitutional and anti-democratic'.

