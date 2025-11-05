Kerala to Legally Challenge Controversial Electoral Roll Revision
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a legal challenge against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing concerns about its 'unscientific' and 'malicious' nature. Most political parties, except BJP, support this move. The issue stems from using 2002 rolls, potentially affecting upcoming local elections.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared on Wednesday that the state intends to legally oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This decision followed an all-party meeting, which was conducted online.
Excluding the BJP, all political parties endorsed the government's stance. The chief minister emphasized seeking legal advice to contest the SIR, especially as local elections near.
Critics argue that basing the revision on 2002 rolls is both 'unscientific' and motivated by 'malicious intent'. The opposition also indicated willingness to join the legal fight, branding the SIR as 'unconstitutional and anti-democratic'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electoral Rolls Overhaul in West Bengal: SIR Initiative Launched After 23 Years
Kerala to Legally Battle SIR of Electoral Rolls Amid Political Consensus
AC Milan and Inter Milan Acquire San Siro: A New Era Begins
Will coordinate with Opposition parties against SIR, but democracy in country has been murdered, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
'Sarkar Chori' has destroyed our democracy, SIR issue latest weapon: Rahul Gandhi.