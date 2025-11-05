Nuclear Brinkmanship: Russia's Response to U.S. Test Plans

In an assertive move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed his senior military and defense officials to prepare proposals for the potential conduct of nuclear tests. This decision emerges as a direct response to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Washington's intention to undergo its own nuclear testing regimen.

The stern response from the Kremlin underscores Russia's posture on maintaining strategic parity with other global nuclear powers. Putin emphasized that if international counterparts initiate nuclear testing activities, it becomes imperative for Russia to respond appropriately to maintain its national security and strategic balance.

The development signals a potential escalation in nuclear brinkmanship between Russia and the United States, amidst broader global concerns surrounding nuclear proliferation and disarmament dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)