Pilot Predicts Political Winds to Favor Congress Amid BJP Infighting

Senior Congress figure Sachin Pilot highlighted divisions within the ruling BJP, suggesting these fractures will advantage his party in the forthcoming November 11 Anta assembly bypoll.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan expressed skepticism about BJP workers fully backing their candidate, Morpal Suman, and emphasized Congress's unified front in supporting Pramod Jain Bhaya.

Pilot criticized the BJP's governance, predicting a voter backlash, and noted the dual ideological nature of the contest. He also predicted a shift in Bihar politics in favor of the Mahagathbandhan.

