Allegations Aimed at Union Minister Over Voter Intimidation in Bihar

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has lodged a formal complaint against Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, following accusations that Singh attempted to intimidate voters in Bihar's Mokama constituency. The allegations stem from a viral video where Singh purportedly urged party workers to restrict opposition leaders within their homes.

Rao asserts that such actions, allegedly encouraged by Singh, aim to breach citizens' voting rights as upheld by the Constitution. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to intimidation tactics to secure electoral victories. In his complaint filed at the Amberpet police station, Rao contended that Singh's behavior represents a stark violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Authorities in Patna have taken note of the incident, with the district administration analyzing the viral footage. An FIR has been registered against the Union Minister under relevant legal sections, including the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act. Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Priyanka Bharti has also called for the Election Commission to verify and respond to the video's contents. Meanwhile, the Patna administration has reassured that legal action is underway.

