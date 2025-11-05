Left Menu

Bolivia's Supreme Court Orders Release of Former President Anez

Bolivia's Supreme Court has ordered the release of former President Jeanine Anez, who had been in preventive detention over charges related to her interim rule in 2019. Convicted in 2022 for allegedly breaching constitutional duties and plotting against Evo Morales, Anez was sentenced to 10 years but denied all charges.

Bolivia's Supreme Court has decreed the release of Jeanine Anez, the country's former president, who had been under preventive detention due to legal issues linked to her 2019 interim presidency, according to Justice Romer Saucedo.

In 2022, Anez faced conviction for breaching constitutional norms intended to protect democratic order, as well as charges of a conspiracy to topple her political rival and predecessor, Evo Morales. Despite a 10-year sentence delivered by a Bolivian court, Anez has consistently refuted all accusations.

The decision to release Anez has sparked varied reactions amidst Bolivia's political landscape, raising debates about justice and due process in high-profile political cases.

