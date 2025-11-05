Ghazala Hashmi: From Hyderabad to Virginia's Political Landscape

Ghazala Hashmi, an American politician of Indian origin, has risen to the position of Virginia's Lieutenant Governor. Her roots, however, trace back to Hyderabad, a city she visited ten years ago, showcasing a profound attachment.

Hashmi's family left India for the United States when she was just four. During her 2013 visit to Hyderabad, she explored the rich history of her birthplace, stopping at famed locations like Charminar and the Salar Jung Museum.

Her cousin, Rasia Hashmi, highlighted the emotional nature of her trip and the deep cultural ties still influencing Ghazala. As Virginia's first Muslim and South Asian American Lieutenant Governor, her election marks a significant stride for Indian representation abroad.

