Nadda Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over Vote-Theft Allegations
BJP president J P Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over allegations of vote theft. Nadda claimed Gandhi is fabricating charges as the Mahagathbandhan faces defeat in Bihar elections. Gandhi alleged the Haryana electoral list contained fake entries, insisting he has evidence. Nadda accused Gandhi of attempting to defame the nation.
BJP president J P Nadda has taken aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent vote-theft allegations, accusing him of crafting false narratives due to the impending defeat of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections.
Nadda claims that Gandhi, who asserts that he has definitive proof of election malpractices in Haryana, is engaging in these allegations to create chaos and defame the country. He further criticized Gandhi's opposition to the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls.
While Gandhi maintains his claims of fake entries in Haryana's electoral list, Nadda suggests these assertions are mere excuses for a foretold loss, blaming fabricated accusations and directing focus on the agenda of undermining national trust.
