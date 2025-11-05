Left Menu

Massive Electoral Roll Revision Underway in West Bengal

West Bengal has launched an extensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, distributing over 1.10 crore forms. This significant exercise, last conducted in 2002, involves 80,681 booth-level officers (BLOs) and aims to update voter information across 294 assembly constituencies. Election Commission officials are actively overseeing the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:32 IST
Massive Electoral Roll Revision Underway in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive voter list revision is currently unfolding in West Bengal, with more than 1.10 crore forms distributed as of Wednesday evening. This significant election effort aims to update the electoral rolls for the first time since 2002, impacting millions across the state.

The month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began this Tuesday, involving 80,681 booth-level officers across all 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. These officers are responsible for the circulation and collection of voter enumeration forms, ensuring that electoral information is up-to-date and accurate.

High-ranking Election Commission officials, including Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, have arrived in the state to oversee the deployment and operation of this crucial exercise. Their inspection includes visits to the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri, ensuring the process remains smooth and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
3
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
4
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025