Massive Electoral Roll Revision Underway in West Bengal

A comprehensive voter list revision is currently unfolding in West Bengal, with more than 1.10 crore forms distributed as of Wednesday evening. This significant election effort aims to update the electoral rolls for the first time since 2002, impacting millions across the state.

The month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began this Tuesday, involving 80,681 booth-level officers across all 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal. These officers are responsible for the circulation and collection of voter enumeration forms, ensuring that electoral information is up-to-date and accurate.

High-ranking Election Commission officials, including Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, have arrived in the state to oversee the deployment and operation of this crucial exercise. Their inspection includes visits to the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri, ensuring the process remains smooth and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)