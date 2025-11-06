Left Menu

Widow Takes Up Fight Against Crime After Mayor's Assassination

Following the assassination of her husband, Mayor Carlos Manzo, during Day of the Dead celebrations, Grecia Quiroz assumed his role as mayor of Uruapan. With unwavering determination, she vowed to continue her husband's battle against organized crime, despite the dangers faced by public figures in violence-stricken Michoacan.

06-11-2025
In a solemn yet defiant ceremony, Grecia Quiroz was sworn in as the new mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, succeeding her late husband, Carlos Manzo, who was assassinated during Day of the Dead festivities. Quiroz pledged to uphold Manzo's staunch opposition to organized crime, symbolizing her commitment by holding his hat as she took office.

Carlos Manzo was fatally shot by a hooded gunman while attending a community event with his young son. His death drew national outrage due to his vocal criticism of federal inaction against the drug cartels plaguing Michoacan's lucrative avocado and lime industries. Prior to his murder, Manzo had expressed concerns about his safety, fearing retaliation from powerful criminal organizations.

The assassination has sparked renewed violence in Michoacan, underscoring the region's ongoing struggle against cartel influence. In response, authorities have arrested two suspects and promised a thorough investigation into Manzo's murder. Meanwhile, Quiroz, shielded by increased security, remains steadfast in her dedication to seeking justice and advancing her husband's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

