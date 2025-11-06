Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over US Naval Strikes on Alleged Drug Smugglers

Top Trump administration officials briefed Congress on military strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels off South America. The briefing focused on legal justifications and strategies, but lawmakers expressed concerns about the legality of such actions, especially amidst heightened tensions with Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 06:06 IST
Tensions Rise Over US Naval Strikes on Alleged Drug Smugglers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, top Trump administration officials provided congressional leaders a detailed briefing on the military campaign targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels near South America. This meeting offered a glimpse into the legal strategies and rationale for these high-stakes strikes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with bipartisan lawmakers to discuss the campaign's progress, which has resulted in 66 deaths across 16 strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The administration maintains the position that drug cartel affiliates qualify as unlawful combatants.

Amidst growing scrutiny, Democrats demand further information, challenging the legality of these actions and questioning potential ties to the situation in Venezuela. While senators reviewed a secret legal opinion, disagreements persist, reflecting deep political divides on this contentious military effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie Kirk

Utah Valley University Expands Police Force After Fatal Shooting of Charlie ...

 Global
2
Air Traffic Turmoil: U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Shutdown

Air Traffic Turmoil: U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Shutdown

 Global
3
Mississippi Plant Explosion Causes Ammonia Leak, Forces Evacuations

Mississippi Plant Explosion Causes Ammonia Leak, Forces Evacuations

 Global
4
Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid tight security arrangements: Official.

Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025