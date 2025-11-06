Tensions Rise Over US Naval Strikes on Alleged Drug Smugglers
Top Trump administration officials briefed Congress on military strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels off South America. The briefing focused on legal justifications and strategies, but lawmakers expressed concerns about the legality of such actions, especially amidst heightened tensions with Venezuela.
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, top Trump administration officials provided congressional leaders a detailed briefing on the military campaign targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels near South America. This meeting offered a glimpse into the legal strategies and rationale for these high-stakes strikes.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with bipartisan lawmakers to discuss the campaign's progress, which has resulted in 66 deaths across 16 strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The administration maintains the position that drug cartel affiliates qualify as unlawful combatants.
Amidst growing scrutiny, Democrats demand further information, challenging the legality of these actions and questioning potential ties to the situation in Venezuela. While senators reviewed a secret legal opinion, disagreements persist, reflecting deep political divides on this contentious military effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Cracks Down on Shein: E-commerce Giant Faces Legal Heat
Justice Takes Flight: Boeing 737 Max's Legal Turbulence
Epic Games and Google Settle Historic Legal Battle Over Android App Store Monopoly
Blake Lively's Legal Battle: Home-Birth Video Controversy Unfolds
Sampat Singh's Political Homecoming: A Shift from Congress to INLD