Tensions Rise Over US Naval Strikes on Alleged Drug Smugglers

On Wednesday, top Trump administration officials provided congressional leaders a detailed briefing on the military campaign targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels near South America. This meeting offered a glimpse into the legal strategies and rationale for these high-stakes strikes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with bipartisan lawmakers to discuss the campaign's progress, which has resulted in 66 deaths across 16 strikes in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. The administration maintains the position that drug cartel affiliates qualify as unlawful combatants.

Amidst growing scrutiny, Democrats demand further information, challenging the legality of these actions and questioning potential ties to the situation in Venezuela. While senators reviewed a secret legal opinion, disagreements persist, reflecting deep political divides on this contentious military effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)