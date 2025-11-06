Trump Administration's Visa Revocation Surge

The Trump administration has taken an unprecedented step by revoking about 80,000 non-immigrant visas since its inauguration. A senior State Department official confirmed on Wednesday that offenses include DUIs, assault, and theft, marking a significant shift in immigration enforcement.

This revocation wave involves 16,000 cases tied to DUI offenses, 12,000 for assault, and 8,000 for theft, with the crackdown illustrating tightened immigration policies that coincide with stricter social media vetting and expanded screenings.

State Department directives have highlighted heightened vigilance concerning visa applicants deemed hostile or politically active against U.S. interests, particularly regarding the student visa populace impacted by their perceived support for foreign policies that conflict with U.S. objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)