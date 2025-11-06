Left Menu

North Korea Dismisses New US Sanctions Amid Nuclear Tensions

North Korea condemned recent US sanctions targeting its cybercrimes linked to nuclear financing. The US Treasury accused North Korean entities of laundering over $3 billion in illicit digital assets. Despite President Trump's willingness for dialogue, North Korea remains resolute in its stance against US pressure.

North Korea Dismisses New US Sanctions Amid Nuclear Tensions
  South Korea

North Korea has criticized the latest sanctions imposed by the Trump administration targeting its cybercrime activities that allegedly fund its nuclear weapons program. The US Treasury claims that North Korea's state-sponsored hacking has amassed over $3 billion in illegal digital assets over the past three years.

These sanctions target eight individuals and two firms, purportedly linked to North Korean banking operations involved in laundering money from cybercrime. Despite these measures, North Korea calls the US's actions a display of "wicked" hostility and promises countermeasures while remaining firm in its strategic stance.

Amid these tensions, President Trump expressed interest in rekindling talks with Kim Jong Un. However, North Korea has shifted its foreign policy focus towards Russia, supporting its efforts in Ukraine and rejecting calls for disarmament before negotiations. Kim Jong Un has shown little interest in resuming talks after the fallout from 2019's negotiations collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

