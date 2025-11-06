Left Menu

Bihar's High-Stakes Assembly Elections Kickoff

Voting commenced for 121 seats in the Bihar assembly elections' first phase with stringent security. The polling spans from 7 am to 5 pm, engaging 3.75 crore voters to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including prominent figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:08 IST
Bihar's High-Stakes Assembly Elections Kickoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections began on Thursday morning with voting for 121 seats, overseen by tight security, according to an official statement.

Polling stations opened their doors at 7 am and will remain open until 5 pm, allowing voters ample time to cast their votes.

This critical phase engages 3.75 crore voters who will decide the political futures of 1,314 candidates, including significant contenders such as Tejashwi Yadav of the INDIA bloc and BJP's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

 India
2
International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

 India
3
Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

 Global
4
Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025