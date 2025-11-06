Bihar's High-Stakes Assembly Elections Kickoff

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections began on Thursday morning with voting for 121 seats, overseen by tight security, according to an official statement.

Polling stations opened their doors at 7 am and will remain open until 5 pm, allowing voters ample time to cast their votes.

This critical phase engages 3.75 crore voters who will decide the political futures of 1,314 candidates, including significant contenders such as Tejashwi Yadav of the INDIA bloc and BJP's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)