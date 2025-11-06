Trump vs. Mamdani: Clash of Ideologies in New York's Mayoral Election

US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani during the America Business Forum Miami in Florida. Describing Mamdani as a 'communist,' Trump suggested that the choice Americans face is between 'communism and common sense' following the recent elections.

Trump, however, did not stop at just criticizing Mamdani. He expressed fears of a 'total economic and social disaster' for New York City, accusing the Democrats of planting a communist in the city's helm. Despite his critique, Trump voiced his lingering fondness for New York, calling it home.

Mamdani, addressing his supporters post-victory, emphasized the role of immigrants in shaping the city and took a veiled jab at Trump. Reinforcing his immigrant background, he promised that New York would continue to stand as a beacon of hope and resistance against divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)