Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Rallying Bihar for Democracy and Development
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls on Bihar citizens to vote for employment, education, healthcare, and the preservation of democracy. Her appeal comes amid the initial phase of Bihar Assembly elections, important for the future of 1,314 candidates, including major political figures.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent call to action, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the citizens of Bihar to consider the stakes as they cast their votes in the first phase of the assembly elections. Her remarks emphasized the importance of securing jobs, education, and health services.
The appeal, posted on X, underscored the democratic process's role in shaping a better future for the state. Gandhi Vadra's message resonated with an electorate comprising 3.75 crore voters who have the power to influence the political direction of Bihar.
As the polls opened for 121 seats with tight security measures, the spotlight turned on influential candidates such as Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, whose political futures hang in the balance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
