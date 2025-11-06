Left Menu

Bihar Election 2025: First Phase Sees 13.13% Turnout Amid Tight Security

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a 13.13% voter turnout by 9 am. Electors from 121 constituencies voted, with Saharsa district leading at 15.27%. Key political figures were seen casting votes, as several constituencies observed high competition among candidates. Polling ends at 6 pm amidst stringent security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:43 IST
Bihar Election 2025: First Phase Sees 13.13% Turnout Amid Tight Security
Voting underway in Vaishali (Photo/X@CEOBihar) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opening phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 13.13% by 9 am, the Election Commission of India reported. Saharsa district boasted the highest participation at 15.27%, while Lakhisarai lagged at 7%. Security measures were tight across all constituencies as voters cast their ballots.

Polling commenced in 121 constituencies across 18 districts at 7 am, with a projected 3.75 crore electors participating. Notable figures like Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen voting. Voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, although some areas will finish at 5 pm due to security.

The first phase includes high-stakes contests featuring RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP's Samrat Choudhary, and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar, among others. According to the Election Commission, 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh young voters aged 18-19 will participate. A total of 122 women candidates are in the fray for this phase.

TRENDING

1
Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

 India
2
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

 India
3
Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving curbs on activities in public spaces.

Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving...

 India
4
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025