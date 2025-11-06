Bihar Election 2025: First Phase Sees 13.13% Turnout Amid Tight Security
The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a 13.13% voter turnout by 9 am. Electors from 121 constituencies voted, with Saharsa district leading at 15.27%. Key political figures were seen casting votes, as several constituencies observed high competition among candidates. Polling ends at 6 pm amidst stringent security arrangements.
The opening phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 13.13% by 9 am, the Election Commission of India reported. Saharsa district boasted the highest participation at 15.27%, while Lakhisarai lagged at 7%. Security measures were tight across all constituencies as voters cast their ballots.
Polling commenced in 121 constituencies across 18 districts at 7 am, with a projected 3.75 crore electors participating. Notable figures like Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen voting. Voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, although some areas will finish at 5 pm due to security.
The first phase includes high-stakes contests featuring RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP's Samrat Choudhary, and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar, among others. According to the Election Commission, 10.72 lakh 'new electors' and 7.78 lakh young voters aged 18-19 will participate. A total of 122 women candidates are in the fray for this phase.
