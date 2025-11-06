Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2025: A Democratic Festival Unfolds

As the first phase of Bihar elections kicks off, Union Minister Lalan Singh celebrates it as a 'festival of democracy.' With voter turnout below expectations, hopes of NDA's victory under Nitish Kumar's leadership remain strong. Key political figures anxiously await results in this crucial electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:51 IST
Union Minister Lalan Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the Bihar Assembly elections began on Thursday, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, known as Lalan Singh, described the event as a 'festival of democracy,' expressing confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory. Singh cast his vote in Patna, emphasizing the importance of participation in this pivotal democratic exercise.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout reached 13.13% by 9 a.m. in the first phase. Saharsa district recorded the highest turnout at 15.27%, while Lakhisarai lagged with just 7%. Other districts showed varying participation levels, reflecting diverse voter engagement across the region.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, echoed support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, predicting a significant win for the NDA. As voters across 121 constituencies cast their ballots, decisions loom for several senior political figures, potentially reshaping the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

