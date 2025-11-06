Left Menu

LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amidst Bihar Elections

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of instigating youth for personal gain. As Bihar's first-phase assembly elections begin, Bharti urged voters to support the NDA. The early voter turnout data reflects mixed responses across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:26 IST
LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, accusing him of provoking the youth and Gen Z to serve his own interests amid the ongoing Bihar elections. Bharti's comments were in response to Gandhi's recent social media video urging young voters in Bihar to vote for change.

Arun Bharti told reporters that Rahul Gandhi's actions are an effort to end his own unemployment by setting narratives that lack factual support. Bharti challenged Gandhi to substantiate his 'vote chori' allegations with evidence and take them to court to prove their veracity. He also called on Bihar voters to avoid corruption and support the NDA to ensure continued development.

The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections commenced today, witnessing a mixed voter turnout across districts. As of 9 am, the highest turnout was recorded in Saharsa at 15.27 percent, while Lakhisarai showed a turnout of just 7 percent. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary affirmed the NDA's confidence in returning to power and emphasized the continuation of Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

