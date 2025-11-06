Left Menu

Telangana Politics: Muslim Vote Bank Allegations Surge in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

In the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao accuses Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of engaging in Muslim appeasement tactics to secure votes, while both the Congress and BRS face criticism for purportedly ignoring Hindu voters. The bypoll follows the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Updated: 06-11-2025 13:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telangana's political scene heats up as BJP president N Ramchander Rao accuses Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of pandering to Muslim voters ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll. Rao claims Reddy is focusing on gaining support from the Muslim community, which consists of 20 percent of the local electorate.

Rao criticized both the Congress and the BRS for allegedly ignoring the majority Hindu population's needs, focusing instead on the Muslim vote bank. The bypoll was called following the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year. The BJP has nominated Deepak Reddy, while Sunita, Gopinath's widow, is competing for the BRS.

In campaign speeches, tensions rose further as Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy found himself embroiled in controversy over the appointment of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin to the Council of Ministers. The political landscape intensifies, with Congress government history receiving mixed reviews on their treatment of minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

