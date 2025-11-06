Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegation

BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud allegations in Bihar, describing them as a 'malafide' attempt to undermine democratic institutions. Union Minister Rijiju accused Gandhi of diverting focus from Bihar's elections. The controversy arises as voting commences for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:47 IST
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political tensions, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan lambasted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for making voter fraud allegations at a press briefing on the eve of Bihar's polling. Kesavan accused Gandhi of possessing a 'malafide motive' to tarnish the image of democratic institutions, labeling his actions as 'staggering hypocrisy.'

The BJP's disdain was echoed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who dismissed Gandhi's voter fraud claims as a diversion tactic. Rijiju argued that Gandhi's focus on Haryana while Bihar headed for the polls highlighted a dearth of pertinent issues in the latter state.

Gandhi, in his 'H Files' briefing, alleged large-scale voter fraud in Haryana's forthcoming assembly elections, claiming that the voters' list contained 25 lakh fraudulent entries. As Bihar's electoral process unfolds, with its initial phase starting and a subsequent phase set for November 11, the political scenario remains charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

