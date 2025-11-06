Misinformation Clash: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Media Reports
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuted media reports claiming she received electoral roll forms in person. She condemned the reports as misleading and expressed her protest against the state's electoral roll revision process, vowing not to fill forms until all citizens have done so.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has categorically denied media reports that she personally received forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The reports, which surfaced on Thursday, were labeled by Banerjee as 'completely false' and an attempt to mislead the public.
Banerjee, who has been vocal in her opposition to the SIR initiative as executed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), took to Facebook to clarify her stance. She stated that while a booth level officer (BLO) did visit her locality, she did not step out of her residence to accept any forms.
The Chief Minister also reaffirmed her commitment to not partake in the form-filling process for the SIR until all citizens of West Bengal have completed their submissions, highlighting her protest against what she perceives as a flawed process.
