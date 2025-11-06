Left Menu

Misinformation Clash: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Media Reports

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refuted media reports claiming she received electoral roll forms in person. She condemned the reports as misleading and expressed her protest against the state's electoral roll revision process, vowing not to fill forms until all citizens have done so.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:54 IST
Misinformation Clash: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Media Reports
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has categorically denied media reports that she personally received forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The reports, which surfaced on Thursday, were labeled by Banerjee as 'completely false' and an attempt to mislead the public.

Banerjee, who has been vocal in her opposition to the SIR initiative as executed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), took to Facebook to clarify her stance. She stated that while a booth level officer (BLO) did visit her locality, she did not step out of her residence to accept any forms.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed her commitment to not partake in the form-filling process for the SIR until all citizens of West Bengal have completed their submissions, highlighting her protest against what she perceives as a flawed process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajya Sabha Welcomes New Members Gupta and Sharma

Rajya Sabha Welcomes New Members Gupta and Sharma

 India
2
Napoli's Tightrope at Serie A Summit

Napoli's Tightrope at Serie A Summit

 Global
3
Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence

Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence

 India
4
Egypt and Qatar Forge Luxury Coastal Development Deal

Egypt and Qatar Forge Luxury Coastal Development Deal

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025