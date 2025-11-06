YSRCP Calls for Reunification Against Andhra Pradesh's Coalition Government

On the eighth anniversary of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YSRCP leaders rallied against the governance of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, urging citizens to unite against the "coalition government's" alleged detrimental effects on the state. The party characterized the governance as pushing Andhra Pradesh towards "total ruin."

Under the leadership of MLC Lella Appi Reddy, they extolled former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's historic people's march, which traversed 3,648 kilometers across 134 constituencies, setting new benchmarks in public engagement and governance. YSRCP leaders accused the current regime of reversing pivotal reforms in education and healthcare, alleging widespread privatization and neglect of public welfare initiatives.

The leaders further criticized Chief Minister Naidu for his supposed negligence, which they claim led to safety lapses at public events. Accusations extended to Nara Lokesh for allegedly ignoring pressing issues in favor of personal leisure, contrasting this behavior with YS Jagan's direct public engagement. The party vowed to restore a people-focused rule in Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing their commitment to reform and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)