Supreme Court Showdown: Gorsuch Questions Trump's Tariff Authority
The Trump administration faced tough questions from Justice Neil Gorsuch during Supreme Court arguments regarding the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Gorsuch expressed skepticism about the president's expansive authority, emphasizing concerns over executive power accumulation at the expense of congressional authority.
The Trump administration found itself on the defensive during Supreme Court deliberations over its substantial tariffs. Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative known for occasionally unexpected positions, provided unexpectedly rigorous questioning.
Gorsuch challenged the idea that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act permits such sweeping presidential powers, cautioning against Congress abdicating its responsibilities to regulate foreign commerce or declare war.
Though the court holds a conservative majority, skepticism from some justices, including Gorsuch and Chief Justice Roberts, underscored concerns about shifting power balance between executive and legislative branches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
