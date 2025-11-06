Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Election Manipulation in Bihar
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of plotting to manipulate upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. She claimed the Election Commission was collaborating with the government to undermine democracy, citing voter roll irregularities akin to alleged past manipulations in Haryana.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of preparing to manipulate the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, comparing the situation to alleged election irregularities in Haryana. Vadra claimed that the Election Commission is colluding with the government to undermine democratic processes.
Speaking at rallies across Bihar, Vadra alleged that voter rolls had been tampered with, compromising 65 lakh votes. She challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure free and fair elections, asserting that Congress is fighting for truth and the people's rights.
Vadra criticized the NDA government for economic mismanagement, infrastructure failures, and unemployment. She outlined proposals from the INDIA bloc for social welfare, including reservations, healthcare coverage, and financial aid, promising to implement them if voted into power.
