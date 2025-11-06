Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Election Manipulation in Bihar

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of plotting to manipulate upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. She claimed the Election Commission was collaborating with the government to undermine democracy, citing voter roll irregularities akin to alleged past manipulations in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:52 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Election Manipulation in Bihar
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of preparing to manipulate the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, comparing the situation to alleged election irregularities in Haryana. Vadra claimed that the Election Commission is colluding with the government to undermine democratic processes.

Speaking at rallies across Bihar, Vadra alleged that voter rolls had been tampered with, compromising 65 lakh votes. She challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure free and fair elections, asserting that Congress is fighting for truth and the people's rights.

Vadra criticized the NDA government for economic mismanagement, infrastructure failures, and unemployment. She outlined proposals from the INDIA bloc for social welfare, including reservations, healthcare coverage, and financial aid, promising to implement them if voted into power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Land Deal in Pune Sparks Political Outcry

Controversial Land Deal in Pune Sparks Political Outcry

 India
2
Nancy Pelosi: A Legacy of Leadership and Controversy

Nancy Pelosi: A Legacy of Leadership and Controversy

 Global
3
Caravel Minerals and Adani Cooperate to Propel WA Copper Project Forward

Caravel Minerals and Adani Cooperate to Propel WA Copper Project Forward

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Trail Moment Charms Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Trail Moment Charms Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025